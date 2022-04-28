First-quarter drop in GDP not seen as prelude to recession

The U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year, and faces threats from high inflation and rising interest rates, yet economists foresee a return to growth for the rest of 2022 based on the strength of the job market and consumer spending.

The 1.4% quarterly decline in gross domestic product—the first contraction since the pandemic hit in 2020—is not likely a prelude to recession, economists say. That may bring little comfort to President Joe Biden and Democrats, who face midterm elections this year in which rising prices for food, energy and other essentials will be a major theme of Republican opposition.

Two trends drove the U.S. economy’s decline last quarter, according to today’s report from the Commerce Department:

—Imports soared nearly 20% as Americans spent heavily on foreign-made goods, while exports fell almost 6% as growth slowed overseas—a widening of the trade deficit that subtracted 3.2 percentage points from GDP.

—Businesses restocked their shelves at a slower pace at the start of the year. That’s because they had rebuilt inventories aggressively ahead of last year’s holiday shopping season, when they feared pandemic-related supply shortages. Read more.