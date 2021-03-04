Thursday, March 4, 2021 BusinessInsider First National Bank expanding into Baton Rouge; plans rebrand By Holly Duchmann - March 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Stock photo North Louisiana-based First National Bank is expanding into the Baton Rouge market with a branch on Corporate Boulevard. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in