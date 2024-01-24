First look: Toasted, specializing in comfort food, opening on Nicholson Drive

A new Nicholson Drive restaurant is gearing up to serve grilled cheeses, boozy milkshakes and more comfort food dishes out of the spot formerly occupied by Bright Side Bar & Daiquiris.

Toasted will open this Saturday and Sunday with a brunch menu featuring eggs Benedict and a breakfast sandwich served on thick Belgian waffles.

The grilled cheese restaurant began last year as a pop-up concept that regularly frequented the Government Street bar Pelican to Mars. At these pop-ups, chef Richard Markert served up cheesy sandwiches and other specials, drawing long lines while cooking using just a flattop and grill setup.

John Dupont, a co-owner of Bright Side Bar & Daiquiris, says it made sense for Markert to have his own restaurant, considering the popularity of his dishes. Dupont and his wife, Katie, along with Markert and his wife, Megan, worked together as owners and managing partners to get their new restaurant running. Read the full story from 225 magazine.