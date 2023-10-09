First look: The inspiration behind Mid City’s new rooftop bar Firehaus

Firehaus, Mid City’s new lounge featuring a rooftop bar, food truck venue and coworking space across Government Street from Electric Depot, held a soft opening last month.

The inspiration for Firehaus came from similar venues in cities like Houston and Atlanta, but locals may already know developer Cornelius Quarels from his other rooftop bar, the Main Lobby.

The multilevel building has different themes for each room and the outdoor space is modeled after a firehouse.

