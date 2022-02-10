First Look: Spoke ‘N’ Hub, the latest from City Group Hospitality

Reimagined diner fare, a semi-secret speakeasy and a cycling-centric theme define the new Spoke ‘N’ Hub, the latest City Group Hospitality concept. The restaurant is set to open later this month in the building on the east end of Government Street once occupied by Bistro Byronz.

It’s been an active few years for City Group Hospitality. Since 2019 alone, the Baton Rouge restaurant group has opened Proverbial Wine Bar, Rouj Creole, a new City Pork location and bought and rebranded Beausoleil, rounding out a growing universe of concepts that also includes City Pork Brasserie, City Slice, City Taco, City Pork LSU, 3 Little Pigs Cafe and a large catering division.

Spoke ‘N’ Hub scratches a different itch, aiming to draw neighborhood families hungry for Saturday morning waffles, the cycling crowd and trendspotters searching for craft cocktails.

The bike theme was the brainchild of City Group director of operations Jeff Conaway, a cycling enthusiast who saw the motif as perfect for the location and the city’s slow, but steady march toward improved bike friendliness. The restaurant is, after all, reachable on bike by way of Capital Heights Avenue, which connects to the new bike and pedestrian lanes on the western half of Government Street.

Read the full story about Spoke ‘N’ Hub from 225 magazine.

Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.