First look: Fleurty Girl’s new Mid City shop 

Lauren LeBlanc Haydel is bringing the flair of New Orleans to Baton Rouge via the area’s first Fleurty Girl location, which opens Thursday in the former home of Mid City Mercantile on Government Street.

Haydel started the Fleurty Girl brand in 2009 after struggling to find women’s-fit T-shirts to wear for game days and events in New Orleans. She originally operated Fleurty Girl out of her house, hoping that the brand would catch on with locals. With soon-to-be nine locations, it’s safe to say she achieved that. Fleurty Girl is now known as a hub for decor, glittery jackets, game day outfits and Mardi Gras apparel.

Haydel says patrons had been asking her to open a Baton Rouge location since she opened Fleurty Girl 14 years ago. Finally, things fell into place when Mid City Mercantile announced it would close in April. The stylish shop was already built out to her liking and the location in Mid City seemed to fit her brand.

Haydel says she’s also excited to have her new store so close to other New Orleans-founded businesses like French Truck and Barracuda Taco Stand.

Inside the new location, shoppers will find Fleurty Girl staples like soft T-shirts, shelves of candles, funny dish towels, cookbooks, door hangers and stationery. Of course, Haydel had to add a few more Baton Rouge-themed items to the store, like Mid City shirts, purple and gold sequined jackets and even a prayer candle featuring Gordon McKernan’s likeness.

Haydel says the shop has another feature that no other Fleurty Girl has: two hair salon booths and one nail salon. She calls the additional spaces “a little lagniappe” for the new store. Read the full story about the store from 225 magazine.