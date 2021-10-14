First Look: Bistro Byronz’s Mid City reboot opens next week

It’s been nearly 10 months since the owners of Bistro Byronz closed the doors at their longtime Government Street location to transform part of the former White Star Market into the restaurant’s new Mid City digs. The new eatery, a modern update on the Baton Rouge mainstay, is set to open next week, with Sunday brunch service beginning on Oct. 31.

A large, lush patio at the center of the Square 46 complex—positioned at the restaurant’s entrance—is the first element diners see.

“We didn’t want the patio to be an afterthought,” Byronz Restaurant Family CEO Emelie Alton says. “We wanted it to look like it had always been there.”

The space, large enough to seat 40, has been designed to feel like a metropolitan sidewalk cafe, Alton says. It’s bordered by native plants, and is set off by gray and white pavers, umbrella-topped tables and a black iron trellis with crawling vines.

“Now we know outdoor seating will forever be an integral part of the business,” Alton says.

Fans of the eatery will spot familiar Bistro trappings, including glimpses of its longtime black and white color scheme and pressed tin ceiling tiles around the bar and entrance.

Next week’s opening of the Bistro represents not the second, but third Baton Rouge location for the family-run restaurant. It began in the ’80s as a sandwich shop with a limited menu in small quarters across from Baton Rouge Magnet High School. A full-service, expanded version of the original concept opened in 2005 in its familiar location across from Superior Grill.

That was followed a decade later with a south Baton Rouge location at Willow Grove, as well as a sister concept, Pizza Byronz, also in Willow Grove.

The menu remains largely consistent—the best-selling Pot Roast Creole and Back-of-the-Stove Chicken aren’t going anywhere—but look for French onion soup, a bone-in pork chop glazed with pepper jelly, a lighter Chicken Paillard, a barbecue shrimp po-boy, red bean and pork cassoulet, and chicken and biscuit dough-dumplings.

The bar will feature new cocktails, including mules and French 75s mixed with different liquors. Alton says the Mid City location also plans to host live music. Bands will set up outdoors, across from the patio.

Read the full story and see photos of the new restaurant from 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter here to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.