Find out if your partnership is exempt from having to file a state return

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has issued a bulletin detailing the types of business partnerships that are exempt from filing an income tax return to the state.

The new guidance states that a partnership is exempt if its gross receipts were less than $250,000 and the partnership’s total assets at the end of the 2022 tax year were less than $1 million.

Partnerships are also exempt from filing if:

The partnership is not required to file IRS form 1065.

The partnership elected to be taxed as a corporation with the IRS and files form CIFT-620 with LDR.

Beginning with the 2021 tax year, all partnerships doing business in Louisiana or any type of partnership that derives any income from sources in the state are required to file a Partnership Return of Income with LDR. Read the full release.