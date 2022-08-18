FEMA has paid out $46M for Louisiana COVID funeral expenses 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $46 million to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19.

Data released by FEMA in July shows the agency paid a total of $46.6 million to 6,769 individuals and families to cover funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths since January 20, 2020. That figure was $32.2 million for 4,677 residents in January.

The funeral assistance program, funded by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan Act, covers 100% of funeral expenses for COVID-19-related deaths.

FEMA has spent over $2.6 billion in awards to over 410,000 people for COVID-19-related funeral expenses in all states and U.S. territories since January 2020.

Texas residents received the most at more than $243 million paid out to 37,454 people, followed by California at more than $215 million to 33,620 people.

The FEMA website includes a full list of payouts broken down by state. Read the full story from The Center Square.