Federal spending bill boosts protections for pregnant and nursing workers

Tucked in the $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government that Congress passed last week are two key provisions aimed at protecting pregnant and nursing workers, The Washington Post reports.

The first measure, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, requires that employers provide pregnant workers with reasonable accommodations, such as access to water, increased bathroom breaks and restrictions on lifting heavy objects.

It also prohibits companies from discriminating against job applicants or denying them jobs altogether on the basis of pregnancy.

The second provision is known as the Pump Act, which requires that employers designate time and space for nursing employees to pump milk during the day. Time spent pumping must also count as hours worked if employees are doing their jobs at the same time.

The provisions are aimed at addressing holes in existing law that have allowed U.S. employers to force pregnant and nursing workers to choose between a paycheck and their health, advocates say.

The measures drew bipartisan support, plus backing from workers rights groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Read the full story (subscription).