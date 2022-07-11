Federal funds to fix past road mistakes could be used to extend EBR bus lines

The U.S. Department of Transportation has launched its first-ever program “to help reconnect communities that were cut off from economic opportunities by transportation infrastructure.”

East Baton Rouge Parish officials are looking into the pilot grant program, funded at $1 billion over five years, to potentially help pay for extensions of existing bus lines planned for the Plank Road, Florida Boulevard and Nicholson Drive areas, says Fred Raiford, EBR’s transportation director.

The Reconnecting Communities pilot program will provide $195 million in funding for the first year, with $50 million for planning grants and $145 million for capital construction grants. Applicants are encouraged to structure projects to pursue multiple funding sources, such as other DOT grant programs.

“When we see a piece of infrastructure that we set up in the past, cutting people off from jobs, or schools, or health care, we need to do something about it,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters last week, according to Governing.

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act lawmakers approved last year provides funding for the new program.