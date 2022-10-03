Federal appeals court in NOLA mulls Biden vaccine mandate for US contractors

A federal appeals court in New Orleans is the latest to hear arguments on whether President Joe Biden overstepped his authority in ordering federal contractors to require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The contractor mandate has a complicated legal history. It is being challenged in more than a dozen federal court districts, and the mandate has been blocked or partially blocked in 25 states. At one time, enforcement was blocked nationwide under a ruling by a Georgia-based federal judge. But an appeals court in Atlanta narrowed the scope of that ruling to the seven states that had sued in that case.

A government website says the mandate isn’t being enforced while legal challenges play out in various jurisdictions around the country.

Biden administration lawyers defended the mandate Monday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. They hope to vacate a ruling by a federal judge in western Louisiana who said the mandate couldn’t be enforced in contracts between Indiana, Louisiana or Mississippi and the federal government. Read more.