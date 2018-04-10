Family connections helped facilitate sale of Baton Rouge McDonald’s restaurants to Lafayette franchisee

McDonald's stock photo

One day after acquiring the 26-unit McBR Management Co. from longtime owner Charlie Valluzzo and two of his sons, Lafayette-based franchise owner Chris Krampe says he and his brother, E.J. Krampe, are excited to be in the Baton Rouge market with a company that’s more than twice as big as it was at this time on Monday.

With the acquisition, the Krampes’ McDonald’s of Acadiana, which had 20 restaurants, now has 46 locations from southwest Louisiana to Laplace and more than 2,600 employees.

Before the acquisition, McDonald’s of Acadiana had revenues of some $44 million. Now, Krampe estimates they will top $100 million.

“Baton Rouge is a strong market, very strong in the fast food category,” he says. “We see this as an opportunity to continue to grow.”

