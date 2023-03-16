Eye doctors’ group mooched off state optometry board for seven years, audit finds

A state audit released Wednesday details how the Louisiana State Board of Optometry Examiners allowed a private optometrist organization to use public resources for years in a potential violation of state law.

Records from the board blame its former secretary for mingling state money with the private group’s funds and approving his own license without completing the required training.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor office’s report indicates that the LSBOE’s previous secretary-treasurer also served as executive director of the Sulphur-based Optometry Association of Louisiana, a private professional group for eye doctors. The auditors found the association was essentially operating at the expense of the state board for nearly seven years by using the LSBOE’s office space and other resources without paying any rent or utilities.

The LSBOE, which is made up of six members appointed by the governor, issues licenses to eye doctors of optometry, who are not medical physicians, and regulates all matters of the profession in Louisiana. The board is largely funded through licensing fees.

In trying to determine how much money the association might owe the board, an outside accounting firm found more than $400,000 in potential shared expenses. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.