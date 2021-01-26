ExxonMobil releases economic impact on proposed refinery upgrade

ExxonMobil released new economic impact numbers today from one of the state’s leading economists in an effort to bolster support for its proposed $240 million capital investment project at its aging north Baton Rouge facility.

The modernization project is dependent on state and local governments granting ExxonMobil a property tax abatement under the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program worth some $20 million over 10 years.

The first step in the approval process takes place Friday, when the state Board of Commerce and Industry meets to take up the request.

While there is unlikely to be much opposition to the project at the state level, some degree of pushback could come from the school board or Metro Council, which also must approve any ITEP incentives in the parish.

So far, there’s been no stated opposition to a project that appears to enjoy broad support. But a potential sticking point could be that the project, which will create more than 1,200 new construction jobs over three years, will not create any net new permanent refinery jobs.

In an effort to offset any concerns, UL-Lafayette economist Stephen Barnes in his analysis this morning explained that without the investment, the Baton Rouge refinery will lose an estimated 84 refinery jobs and 200 total jobs over the next decade.

That’s because refinery employment numbers have been falling nationwide in recent years at an annual rate of .5% and the Baton Rouge refinery is already losing out to ExxonMobil’s larger, newer refinery complex in Baytown, Texas.

Barnes also laid out the significant ripple effect the project would have for the tax base in the Capitol Region and beyond. Starting later this year, project construction would immediately start to generate sales taxes that will total some $6.1 million over the next three years. In addition, some $2.7 million in local sales taxes will be generated from operational impacts during the first 10 years after the project starts up. Direct property tax revenue is projected to reach $43 million over the life of the project, he estimates.

Barnes also pointed out that the activity would have ripple effects that would extend beyond East Baton Rouge Parish to neighboring parishes and other parts of the state.

If approved, the investment would generate $278 million in direct spending with Louisiana businesses and $226 million with Baton Rouge companies. The ripple impact from construction alone would translate into $739 million in new sales across the state and $507 million in East Baton Rouge Parish while potentially generating $291 million in new earnings in Louisiana and $265 million locally.

Officials with ExxonMobil, which commissioned Barnes to do the study, say they want to share the numbers and get the information out to stakeholders and decision-makers now so they will understand the benefits of the proposed investment.

“I think it’s important to show those induced indirect impacts,” says ExxonMobil Public and Government Affairs Manager Stephanie Cargile. “It’s a much larger story than just the direct impacts. We have been communicating the opportunity to the Metro Council, school board officials and to a lot of different folks. … Everything has been really positive.”