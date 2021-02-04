ExxonMobil names new manager for Baton Rouge refinery 

ExxonMobil today announced it has named David Oldreive as manager of the Baton Rouge Refinery, effective at the start of this week.

Oldreive replaces Gloria Moncada, who will become vice president of ExxonMobil Fuels and Lubricants Company, overseeing all American fuels operations. The Baton Rouge Refinery is the nation’s fifth-largest refinery with a workforce of nearly 3,000 employees and contractors.

During her tenure in Baton Rouge, Moncada championed the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative by growing program participants, adding a millwright career path and by hiring wage interns directly to work at ExxonMobil. Moncada served as chair of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association board and on the Baton Rouge Area Chamber Executive Committee and board advocating for workforce development as well as inclusion and diversity initiatives. Moncada was also named one of Business Report’s Influential Women in Business.

A native of Canada, Oldreive received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia in 1995. He worked for Imperial Oil as an inspection engineer for its Dartmouth Refinery until 2004 while pursuing his master’s degree in business administration from Saint Mary’s University. Oldreive later joined ExxonMobil Asia Pacific as the business team manager for the Pulau Ayer Chawan Refinery in Singapore and then relocated to California as a technical manager at the Torrance Refinery.

In addition to his role as Baton Rouge Refinery manager, Oldreive will serve as chair of the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, on the LMOGA board, and on the Baton Rouge Area Chamber board.

“I am eager to experience the rich culture in Louisiana and Baton Rouge, and to become involved in the many community efforts that ExxonMobil supports here,” Oldreive says in a prepared statement. “The workforce is one of the most skilled and respected across the Americas, and I’m hopeful I can help our site win investment, keep our refinery competitive and preserve quality jobs in Baton Rouge.” See the announcement.