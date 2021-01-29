ExxonMobil ITEP request goes before BC&I today

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.





The Board of Commerce and Industry is meeting this morning to consider ExxonMobil’s request for a property tax abatement, worth some $20 million over 10 years, for a proposed $240 million modernization project at its north Baton Rouge refinery.