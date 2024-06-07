ExxonMobil awards EPC contract for Louisiana CCUS project

ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract to Technip Energies and Turner Industries for a massive carbon capture, sequestration and storage project in Louisiana.

The contract facilitates the development of a CCUS system that would condition, compress and transport for eventual storage up to 800,000 metric tons per year of CO2 from Nucor’s manufacturing plant in Convent. Nucor is the largest steel producer and recycler in North America.

The Nucor plant produces direct reduced iron, a raw material used in the manufacture of high-grade steel products like auto parts, household appliances, machinery and tools. The CCUS system would enable the plant to produce DRI with up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional production methods.

Technip Energies has been selected by ExxonMobil to oversee engineering and procurement, and Turner Industries—a Baton Rouge company—has been selected to oversee construction. A project timeline has yet to be announced.