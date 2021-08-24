Expect a flurry of vaccine mandates in wake of Pfizer approval 

For businesses that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place, but have yet to act, this FDA’s move to grant full approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may push those plans ahead, Inc. reports.

While major companies such as Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Walmart, and Uber already require vaccinations for some or all of their staff—particularly those who work in corporate offices—some have neglected to extend the mandates to front-line workers. United Airlines already mandated vaccinations for pilots and inflight crews, but recently announced that all employees would need to be vaccinated by late-October.

Keep in mind though, mandating the vaccine still comes with risk. If an employer mandates the vaccine and an employee has some sort of severe reaction to it, causing serious illness or injury, the employee could be entitled to workers’ compensation benefits. Additionally, an employee can refuse the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. Employers trying to fill open positions may hesitate to mandate the vaccine, because it could deter potential applicants.

Those issues may wane as more employers mandate vaccinations, says Jay Starkman, CEO of Engage PEO, an HR outsourcing and consulting company. Starkman also notes that the approval may provide employers some added legal protections because claimants will have less of an argument, as one vaccine is no longer just experimental. Read the full story.