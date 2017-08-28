Executive Spotlight Q&A: Tom Martin, executive vice president and COO of Pod Pack International

Photography by Don Kadair

Tom Martin

Position: Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pod Pack International

Age: 63

Family: Married for 40 years and three children

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Education: Industrial engineering degree from Mississippi State University and MBA from LSU

What was your very first job, and what was the biggest takeaway from the experience?

Delivering flowers for a florist for $1 an hour. The biggest takeaway was that if I kept this job, I would never be able to move out of my parent’s house.

What is one thing about your job that might surprise people?

First, I prefer doing sales over everything else. Secondly, I work remotely most of the time. Thirdly, I really enjoy watching the younger team members, including my sons, develop and grow professionally.

What’s your strategy as a manager for keeping employees motivated each and every day?

We start with the right culture and selecting the right people—those who are driven, focused and passionate. I have learned to let them make decisions and run the business. And, I occasionally mention that, “The more time I spend at my condo in Florida, the more money they will make!”

What is your advice for anyone who is thinking of launching their own startup?

I remind them that Pod Pack was a “15 year startup company.” Accept that you must stay persistent and to never give up. You definitely need a financial plan to keep the company alive through the tough times.

You worked at Community Coffee for 11 years prior to starting your own business. What did you learn during your time with Community that prepared you to launch your own business?

I worked in many areas at Community when it was a much smaller company, and I got to see how the whole business worked. At every possible occasion, I networked and made friends with industry members and I still have close acquaintances from the 1980s. As a result, I learned to love the coffee business and became very passionate about it.

What is the greatest personal or professional obstacle you have overcome, and how did you do it?

Professionally, delegation was my biggest obstacle. Through desperation, I started to learn to delegate. Putting together a strong management team and establishing a great culture helped tremendously. Personally, my greatest breakthrough was about 10 years ago when I became more visionary, and this led to developing the company’s vision for growth.

Who inspires you and why?

There are many, including my business partner and his experience, my executive team and their persistence in finding new solutions to meet our vision, and my wife for keeping me somewhat grounded.

You’re taking me out to lunch in Baton Rouge. Where are we going and what do you recommend I order?

City Pork Southern Kitchen and Pie on Exchequer Drive. Order the combo brisket and pulled pork platter.

What do you think will be the next big innovation in the coffee industry?

Our trademarked Cold Brew One pods developed by Pod Pack for fresh-brewed and cold-brewed coffee, one serving at a time.

What’s your usual morning routine to get your day off to a good start?

Watch sunrise and read a “Daily Reflection” from dynamiccatholic.com, drink three to five cups of coffee while catching up on emails and doing at least one work related project from home, try to walk two miles and eat a big breakfast.

You just finished a major project or marked a big milestone at Pod Pack. How are you celebrating?

By communicating and showing appreciation to the employees that made it happen through one-on-one discussions, group meetings/luncheons, appreciation emails, and posting the accomplishments on bulletin boards.

You’ve been asked to put together a short playlist of five songs at a party. What are we going to hear?

It is too hard for me to narrow it down to five songs, and it depends on the mood. But for sure you will hear classic rock songs from The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, The Kinks, Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Buffet, Rod Stewart, Electric Light Orchestra, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elton John, Aerosmith, Eagles and Journey.

Someone offers you coffee or tea, which do you take and how do you take it?

Coffee—black.

How do you unwind after a particularly busy day or week?

A Grey Goose martini straight up with olives and onions or a Makers 46 with crushed ice.

What do you think elected officials and community leaders need to do to ensure Baton Rouge continues to grow economically for decades to come?

Fix the traffic and road problems, continue to improve education and to restore downtown, and get a handle on crime.