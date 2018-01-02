Executive Spotlight Q&A: Ben Heroman

Photography by Don Kadair

Ben Heroman

Position: Treasurer and part owner

Company: Billy Heroman’s Flowers

Age: 39

Family: Wife, Adria, and five children: Towns (14), Clint (11), Mary Cate (9), William (7) and Madelyn (4)

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Education: B.S.-Finance, LSU; MBA, Emory University Goizueta School of Business

What was your very first job and what lessons did it teach you?

Growing up in a family business, working in the flower shop was my first job, beginning with missing school from the 7th grade to help my father route all of the deliveries for Valentine’s Day. It taught me a knowledge of the streets of Baton Rouge that I still rely on today, but more importantly the value of hard work as Valentine’s Day in a large flower shop consists of long, fast paced days where you better role up your sleeves and get after it.

My first non-family job was coaching summer sports camps for Bob Morgan Athletics. Mr. Bob had a high standard and a very particular way that he wanted to run things and he would let you know about it if you weren’t meeting that standard. This reinforced the importance of doing things the right way and paying attention to the details, lessons I had first been exposed to in the family business.

What’s the best part of working in a family business and what’s the worst part?

The best part for me is working side-by-side with my father, brother and cousin to build a business. The camaraderie and togetherness that exists within the family framework when you set goals, work together to achieve them—and then celebrate together when you do—is a really great thing.

The hardest part is being able to separate the family and the business. During business hours this means that you have to really work to handle all situations as the business requires despite the family ties and emotional impact they have. Outside of the business, it means that we have to be able to draw boundaries so that every family get together doesn’t become a business meeting (if you ask our wives, this one is probably sometimes easier said than done).

If you weren’t working in the family business, what line of work do you think you’d be in?

Were Billy Heroman’s not to exist, I truly love business and entrepreneurship and would enjoy working in corporate finance for another company or running my own business in another industry. My other love is Christian ministry and I would enjoy serving within a church or para-church ministry.

You’ve helped guide the company through a number of acquisitions in recent years that have effectively doubled the size of the company. What’s your advice for businesses that are thinking of embarking an on acquisition or are experiencing rapid growth?

In the five acquisitions that we have completed at Billy Heroman’s in the last nine years we have learned a number of lessons. First among them is that, if handled well, a properly priced acquisition is a wonderful source of growth, so always keep your eyes open for them as we continue to do. Secondly, culture is critical. Each company has its own culture and you must both become aware of what that culture is and plan for how both your new team members and customers will be impacted emotionally and otherwise as they join your team. We have made a point to try and be understanding to how the change impacts each individual and accommodate them accordingly as we can. We always treat each new team member that joins us through acquisition as if they had always been with us, grandfathering their years of service with the acquired company into our loyalty and benefit programs. Finally, the devil is in the details. Completing a successful acquisition requires that you think through, plan for and execute on everything so be ready to spend lots of time pouring over every detail from the early evaluation period, through negotiation, closing and into the first year or more of operations as you fold it in.

What leadership roles do you hold in the community and/or what volunteer efforts do you support?

My primary community efforts go to ministry of the gospel of Jesus Christ, as He is the most important thing in my life. For 20 years my wife and I have enjoyed serving at our church, The Chapel, whether it be teaching Sunday School or serving in my current role as Chairman of the Board of Elders.

In the last year I rolled off the board of Dream Teachers, a wonderful cause and organization, after many years of service and time spent as secretary, vice chair and chairman of the organization. As a business owner with a vested interest in the economy of Baton Rouge, I know that a strong education system is critical to the future of our area and believe fully that the teacher is the most important aspect of a child receiving a good education.

We hear you teach a class each year to first graders at University Laboratory School on small business and entrepreneurship. What are the top lessons you try to impart to them?

That is almost true. In actuality what we have done is my wife and I have given a talk to each kindergarten class that my children have been in at the Lab School (since four of our five children have now been in kindergarten there in the last eight years maybe it feels like we have taught it every year). Within that talk I give them an overview of what Billy Heroman’s does and what the horticulture industry looks like in general. We use it to attempt to broaden their minds about the world of business and expose them to some of the opportunities that exist in the field of horticulture. We spend time talking about everything from how to build and run a successful business to pointing out on the globe where in the world we buy flowers and plants from.

It is a lot of fun to see their minds and imaginations begin to think about the possibilities of being in business. Some of the most fun comes when we work as a team to create floral arrangements that we leave in the class or deliver to other deserving school staff, when we teach them the fun game of getting points every time you spot a purple Billy Heroman’s van around town, or the temporary flower shop classroom center that we setup and leave behind for them to enjoy.

You’re taking me out to a business lunch in the Capital Region. Where are we going and what do you recommend I order?

I am a big fan of Bistro Byronz, another family business run and owned by good friends. I have yet to be disappointed in a selection I have made there so options abound but without a doubt we are starting the meal with a big plate of their blue cheese chips.

What’s your favorite flower or floral arrangement?

Truth be told, I would have to choose the most classic choice in that I am partial to roses. The rose has it all: It is timeless, is the symbol of love, is available in just about any color with increasing head sizes and petal counts thanks to the growing number of newly hybridized cultivars, and is surprisingly diverse in how you can design with it. Additionally, the rose is a big part of the Billy Heroman’s brand being featured in our logo, on our trucks and billboards, and as our phone number and website.

How do you ideally spend your morning to make sure your day gets off to a good start?

A mentor taught me and it has proven true in my life that the morning is critical to getting a good start to your day. My typical morning starts very early and always begins with time spent alone with God in His Word and prayer. From there, I shift to a combination of email catchup, working on something for Billy Heroman’s or The Chapel and reviewing my plan for the day before waking up my kids, having a family breakfast and driving one of our carpools. When it is an ideal morning, my time with the Lord has made sure I am grounded for whatever will come my way, I have made progress on something at my computer, and have even found a way to squeeze in a quick jog.

What’s the best vacation you’ve ever taken?

While our family is partial to relaxing week at the beach on 30A near Sandestin, Florida, each summer, we have begun to take more adventurous vacations as our kids have gotten older. Our family trip to Phoenix, Sedona and the Grand Canyon this October was awesome and I must say now rests at the top of my list. The joy the comes from building memories together as a family as we get to experience and expose our children to God’s unique creations has been priceless!

What’s something about your job that might surprise people?

One thing we often see people surprised by is just how much we have going on at Billy Heroman’s, as we are not just your average flower shop. Whether it is the fact that our main retail location has over 10,000 square feet of showroom space, that we now have more than 100 team members some based as far away as Shreveport and New Orleans, or that we touch everything from creating your child’s dance corsage or recital flowers to caring for the plants inside the Mall of Louisiana or some of New Orleans’ largest hotels; we love the many daily opportunities that we have to share the beauty of flowers and plants.

What are your hobbies, or your favorite things to do in your free time?

My hobbies include an afternoon on the golf course and salt water fishing with good friends, family or my sons. One of my favorite things to do with free time is to be with my wife and children just hanging out, playing a game or having family movie night.

As a husband and father of five with a demanding career, how do you go about trying to achieve a healthy work-life balance?

Leading a busy life means that maintaining balance is a constant challenge and in today’s fast paced world it is a challenge that all of us face increasingly. In my life, with so much going on, remembering three things has really helped me in my quest to maintain balance: Be intentional, be proactive and be able to prioritize. When I can be those three things then I am going about life in a manner where my plan and actions set me up to maintain better balance.

Can you name someone who has had a great impact on you as a leader, or someone who has been a mentor to you in your life or career? How have they changed your outlook?

Ultimately, two people have impacted me far more than anyone else. My father was always my role model growing up and taught and instilled in me lessons about life, business and the value of hard work. Lessons learned include everything from a first lesson on supply and demand in elementary school to instilling the attention to detail that it takes to run a growing and successful business. He is a big reason that I am who I am today.

The second is Dr. Rodney Wood, who invested in me as a young man for nearly 10 years in leading myself and others in weekly Bible study. The lessons that he brought to life through the scriptures have literally shaped who I am as a husband, a father and a follower of Jesus.