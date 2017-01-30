Executive Spotlight Q&A: Ann Forte Trappey, Forte & Tablada

(Photo by Don Kadair)

Name: Ann Forte Trappey, P.E.

Position: CEO/president, Forte & Tablada

Age: 58

Hometown: Plaquemine, Louisiana

Education: Bachelor’s in civil engineering, LSU

More than 25 years ago, Ann Forte Trappey took over engineering and surveying firm Forte & Tablada after the death of her father and the firm’s leader, Vincent Forte. Needless to say, the challenge was daunting at first. But today, Forte & Tablada is one of Baton Rouge’s leading engineering firms, having acquired four other companies since 2007. “There were lots of naysayers out there saying I couldn’t do it,” she says. “I had the faith in myself and in the few loyal staff who are still with me today that together we could overcome any obstacles.” One of Business Report‘s 2006 Influential Women in Business honorees, Forte is something of a rarity in the Capital Region: A female CEO. “I do believe that women need to work harder to reach those C-level positions,” she says. “I got into this position through the right education and frankly by birth, but I stayed in the position because I have worked tirelessly to build a brand that our clients trust and that our employees want to be a part of.”

Where did your career start, and how did that previous experience prepare you for your current position?

Prior to working with Forte & Tablada Inc., I worked eight years for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in the planning section, the computer graphics section and road design. DOTD provides their employees technical and leadership seminars of which I took full advantage. Also, I made lifelong friendships while I was there.

What have been some of the unexpected challenges in your position?

Over 25 years, there have fortunately been many small challenges. Each one provided a learning experience rather than an obstacle.

What is one thing about your job people don’t expect or know about and hear about?

Every project we design positively impacts the lives of thousands, whether it’s a new roadway, a new lighting project or a new sewer collection system. Our work enhances the quality of life and we’re proud as engineers that we can make these contributions every day.

What are the greatest challenges that engineers and surveyors face in a city like Baton Rouge?

We are really blessed to be in Baton Rouge. The amount of work that we’ve had with the Green Light Plan and the Sanitary Sewer Overflow program has given us the needed work to keep an incredibly talented staff. If there are any challenges, it’s finding qualified applicants to fill vacant positions.

How has Forte & Tablada’s work been impacted by the August flood, and how will it be impacted going forward?

Our Denham Springs office took on about two feet of water. We had 15 employees personally impacted with loss of their homes and vehicles. It affected production from our staff for at least a month. Our Denham Springs office personnel quickly moved into the Baton Rouge office so work would not be interrupted for the clients we service out of that office. Fortunately, our other employees were able to help those affected and pick up the slack at work in order for us to finish the year strong. It took a team effort. We hope to be back in our Denham Springs office by the end of January and all of the 15 employees affected are still working to get back in their homes.

You’re a female CEO in the Capital Region, which is all too rare. How hard is it for women to break the glass ceiling in Baton Rouge?

What are your goals for the future for Forte & Tablada?

I have surrounded myself with a top management group who now want to grow Forte & Tablada in our existing markets and beyond. We want to continue to attract the best and brightest engineers and land surveyors and to grow our market base.

If you had to choose one characteristic, what would you say is the most special thing about Forte & Tablada?

Our employees are the most special thing about Forte & Tablada. I have the most loyal, hard working group of folks who truly care about our clients and about each other.

You’ve been involved with CRISIS, which is trying to tackle Baton Rouge’s traffic nightmares. What can the business and industrial communities do to help solve the problem?

Business and the industrial community need to communicate, particularly to our legislative delegation, the need for infrastructure in our state. Industry leaders understand not only getting product in and out of their plants, but it has become a quality of life issue for their employees. In order for industry to attract expansion and better workers, the daily gridlock in our region has to get some relief. The economic competitiveness of our region will depend on whether or not our infrastructure is improved.

You’ve served as BRAC’s board chair in 2016. What were the greatest challenges in that position?

With the terrible shootings that happened in the summer and the August flood, there were simply a lot more issues than in an average year. BRAC was asked to engage on topics out of the normal. As board chair, I participated in a press conference and many discussions which were out of my comfort zone as an engineer.

What is your favorite part about what you do? What makes you excited about going to work?

My position as CEO of Forte & Tablada affords me the ability to be involved in community affairs. I believe that we should all participate in some way in helping to make our community a better place. There are so many wonderful aspects about being the CEO of Forte & Tablada. Our employees and our clients top the list of why I do what I do. It’s always exciting to see a project we’ve designed under construction, but it’s the people that I have the ability to work with on these projects day in and day out that keep me excited about coming to work.

What is the greatest personal or professional obstacle you’ve overcome, and how did you overcome it?

What professional accomplishment are you most proud of?

After Katrina, we worked with the National Guard to bring the infrastructure in Jackson Barracks back. It’s been over 10 years, and the opportunity to work in Jackson Barracks and with the National Guard was such an honor and a privilege that it has remained a highlight of my career.

What other leadership roles do you hold in the community and/or what volunteer efforts do you support?

I serve on the Louisiana Good Roads Board, the East Baton Rouge School System Foundation Board and am now the FuturePAC chair. I am presently serving on the Mayor’s Transportation Transition subcommittee as a co-chair. I will be the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge president in 2018 and have served on the board for several years. Being the fourth-largest Rotary Club in the world has its benefits. Our membership is strong and our club can have a significant impact on our community through all our various committees.

What is a great piece of advice you personally received? Did you have occasion to put it to use?

My dad gave me lots of great advice, but the one I’ve used several times in my younger days is that “You’re young enough to make lots of mistakes and recover from them.” Fortunately, the mistakes have been small and not all that many, but it gave me the mindset that I didn’t need to fear making a decision.

What gets your workday off to a good start?

A strong cup of coffee and a good hour workout make for a great day ahead.

What do you do to unwind?

Doing any kind of activity outside helps me to unwind. Gardening, walking or just laying out on a beach are all great ways to simply enjoy life.

What is an item on your “bucket list”?

I want to be a volunteer to help build a Rose Bowl Parade float and then on parade day get an up-front seat to watch the entire parade.

Where is your go-to spot in Baton Rouge during your free time?

My backyard is so quiet and calming that when I have time, I simply enjoy sitting out, playing with our dogs and visiting with my husband.