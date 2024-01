For the first time in its history, ESPN’s College Gameday has come to Baton Rouge to showcase a women’s basketball game.

The show will air at 6 p.m. ahead of the matchup between LSU and South Carolina on at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center tonight, WAFB-TV reports. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The episode of College Gameday will feature Elle Duncan, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe live from the PMAC. WAFB-TV has more information about the show.