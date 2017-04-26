Entrepreneur: Pat Fellows

(Photography by Brian Baiamonte)

POSITION “Guy who sets things in motion and tries to create the things that Baton Rouge needs”

COMPANY Freshjunkie, Somos Bandidos, Louisiana Marathon, Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Freshjunkie Racing

WHAT THEY DO Healthy food and living; race production

ADDRESS 501 Main St. (Freshjunkie) and 303 North Blvd. (Somos Bandidos)

ANNUAL REVENUE $2.3 million

NEXT GOALS Grow the restaurants organically, expand Louisiana Marathon attendance to beyond 10,000, and submit a bid for the 2020 Olympic trials

ON YOUR MARK

Runner and restaurateur Pat Fellows has followed a long and winding path to entrepreneurial success. At a young age, Fellows began swimming competitively and continued until he reached LSU, where he pursued a music career for the next 10 years as a guitarist and vocalist with bands Meantree and Rittner. After recovering from a snowboarding accident in 2000, Fellows left the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle behind and returned to his athletic roots, embracing the world of triathlons. Two years later, he opened his first restaurant, Rocket Fajitas, in Main Street Market. Around that time he also worked at Varsity Sports as one of its early employees. “I was just trying to figure out ways I could enjoy running and triathlons—and make money doing it,” he says. Over the years, that notion has produced a pair of downtown health-conscious restaurants—Freshjunkie, which specializes in salads and wraps, and Somos Bandidos, a taco joint—as well as a race production company, Freshjunkie Racing. Fellows plans to open another Freshjunkie restaurant in Southdowns this spring.

A FRESH OUTLOOK

For Fellows, aligning his passions and career can take many different forms. On any given day, he might be looking into a new workout concept to bring to Baton Rouge, coaching the University High track team, working in the kitchen at Freshjunkie or planning for one of the 12 marathons he’s involved with in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas each year—most notably the Louisiana Marathon. “To some people, it looks like I’m all over the place, and I get that,” Fellows says. “There is a little bit of method to the madness.” To Fellows, all these efforts fall under the same Freshjunkie brand, an umbrella of ventures aimed at bringing a healthy way of life to Baton Rouge. Fellows envisions his salad and wrap restaurant as “the lululemon of food.” He hopes his restaurants, combined with the athletic coaching and the race production company under the Freshjunkie brand, will foster a community around healthy living.

KEEPING THE PACE

With so many different priorities packed into a day, Fellows knows how to hustle but accepts that sometimes he might fall short. He describes himself as an “immerse yourself in it and go” kind of person. That mentality led to some hard lessons early in his career—like having to close his second Rocket Fajitas location and morphing the original into the first Freshjunkie. Nonetheless, the attitude has also yielded successes like the Louisiana Marathon, which he co-founded with high-school friend Craig Sweeney. The three-day event, held each year on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, features full, half and quarter marathons, as well as a 5K and kid-sized marathon, live music and food. The marathon weekend has grown from 2,800 attendees in 2012 to nearly 9,000 attendees. “We shoot to have all 50 states represented and as many countries as we can,” Fellows says. “It’s as much of a marketing businesses as it is knowing how to put on the event.”

GOING FOR GOLD

The Freshjunkie Racing team, which includes Fellows and three others, handles the logistics for the Louisiana Marathon and owns a piece of it, as does Sweeney and another partner, Danny Bourgeois. Together, these groups co-own or organize several races in Louisiana and recently put on the inaugural Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon in December. That event was special for Fellows, who grew up in the area. Along with growing the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, the partners now have their sights set on making a bid to host the 2020 Olympic trials at the Louisiana Marathon. With a topography and climate similar to that of Tokyo, where the next Summer Olympics will be held, Baton Rouge could be an ideal candidate, Fellows says. The partners are in the process of meeting with business leaders in the community in an attempt to raise the considerable amount of money required to make a bid. “If we can get something like the Olympic trials,” he says, “the boon from that, the impact would be huge for us.”