Entrepreneur: Padma Vatsavai

(Photography by Brian Baiamonte)

POSITION Founder and CEO

COMPANY Vinformatix

WHAT THEY DO Provide custom software solutions with rich user interfaces

ADDRESS 5615 Corporate Blvd., No. 500A

NEXT GOALS Expand into the federal market

LAYING THE FOUNDATION

When Padma Vatsavai relocated to Baton Rouge in 1999 due to her husband’s job, she arrived to find very few career opportunities that stimulated her love for technology and software development. Nonetheless, she accepted the best position she could find in her field, working her way through different roles and gaining the experience needed to start her own software development firm. “I always knew I wanted to do this, however, I knew I needed to gain some leadership skills, and I needed to build thick skin,” she says. Vatsavai spent the next year pulling 80-hour workweeks, taking on the tasks that a full team would typically tackle at most mature businesses. Since then, she has grown her firm, Vinformatix, to 18 employees who work with clients across a variety of industries including health care, oil and gas, education, government and research.

CODING FOR SUCCESS

After nearly 10 years in business, Vatsavai and her team have successfully grown the business organically by producing high-quality results that generate word-of-mouth referrals. “Any time we are able to sit at a table with a potential client, we’ve always been able to close a deal,” Vatsavai says proudly. As a true expert in her field, Vatsavai understands her client’s pain points and knows how to craft a custom software solution to their problems. “Technology can be applied to any industry,” she explains. “So when you have a robust team that does whatever it takes, the results can be life-changing for the client.” At Vinformatix, the core philosophy is that there is a solution to every problem. “When you bring brains together, it’s a lot of fun,” she says, “and what people can do is really amazing when you have the right people in the right roles.”

BUILDING SOLUTIONS

Over the years, companies offering services similar to those of Vinformatix have sprouted up in Baton Rouge, but Vatsavai doesn’t view them as competition because few specialize exclusively in custom software. “We know what we bring to the table, so we stay focused on doing great work,” she says. In recent months her team has grown, giving the firm the capacity to take on more work. As a result, Vatsavai is looking to expand her client base through existing relationships and by building new ones. “To continue to have sustainable growth,” she says, “I realized that word of mouth is not enough anymore.” However, one challenge she has come up against with some local businesses is that they often rely on manual processes—like the heavy use of spreadsheets—and it’s often difficult to convince them of the value of business process automation. With a more aggressive growth strategy, Vatsavai’s new business development team is focused on acquiring out-of-state clients and entering the federal market.

THINKING BIG

Even before launching Vinformatix, Vatsavai knew she wanted to build more than just a business that makes money. She set out to create a place where people find fulfillment in the work they do. “We are after top talent, which can be a challenge in Baton Rouge,” Vatsavai says. Luckily, the culture she has created serves as a great selling point. It’s not uncommon to find employees dressed in shorts at Vinformatix’s laid-back, be-yourself workplace. “I am really not interested in people that come to work just to pay their bills,” Vatsavai says. “My main interest is recruiting students who truly enjoy doing what they do; who aren’t satisfied until they find a solution to the problem at hand.” With her young, high-energy culture rooted in hard work, creative ideas and collaboration, Vatsavai finds professional fulfillment in client satisfaction, building a dream team that loves challenges and fostering engaged employees.