Entrepreneur: Michael and JT Hackett

Photography by Don Kadair

POSITION Owners

COMPANY Petz Plaza

ADDRESS 8380 Jefferson Hwy.; 4763 Perkins Road

WHAT THEY DO Grooming, day care and taxi service

NEXT GOALS Replicate success in other cities around Louisiana, give management the opportunity to open their own Petz Plaza locations

PET PROJECT

Cleaning out dog kennels and cutting the grass were common chores for Michael Hackett growing up. He doesn’t recall enjoying all the hours spent working in his father’s veterinary clinic, but now he knows it paved his path to becoming the entrepreneur he always dreamed of being. At 25, with a marketing degree from LSU, Hackett quit his job at a big financial company to pursue the idea of bringing a pet boarding business to Baton Rouge. “The idea of a pet hotel was kind of starting to get legs as people were spending more money on their pets,” he explains. He spent three and a half years working for his father as well as touring the country to learn about different pet boarding business models before opening Petz Plaza in Baton Rouge in May of 2002. “It has been nonstop ever since,” says Hackett, who operates the business with his wife, JT.

AHEAD OF THE TREND

On opening day, Petz Plaza had 40 dogs stay the night. “I’ll never forget it,” Hackett says with a laugh, recalling how his team of three managed the business’s early success. Providing boarding, grooming and day care under the supervision of his father’s veterinarian clinic adjacent to Petz Plaza, the business was the first among other doggie day care franchises that have since opened in Baton Rouge. In 2012, the Hacketts were ahead of the curve when they introduced another new concept to Baton Rouge: The Petz Plaza Pet Taxi, a unique pet transportation service providing medication, food and pet pick-ups and returns. Since then, more veterinary clinics have begun offering similar services. “The need is just incredible,” Hackett says, adding he feels competition is positive for the industry because it helps educate the consumer on what’s best for their pet. “That is what makes the business so good.”

IT’S A DOGGY-DOG WORLD

Hackett likens Petz Plaza to running a children’s day care, except the dogs can’t talk. “They can get sick like children, but they don’t talk to let you know what happened,” he says of one of the more challenging aspects of the business. “We just try to do our best with each dog and pay attention to detail.” Being totally honest with clients to earn their trust is a must in a business where people are essentially turning over a member of their family to Pet Plaza’s care. While it can often be difficult, for example, to call a customer to let them know their dog is feeling stressed or anxious in day care, Hackett says the dog always has to come first. The Hacketts strive to create a fun, family atmosphere for their guests, and they continue to run it as a family business today, with Michael, JT and Michael’s father, Clarence, sharing duties. “One cool thing about what we do is that go eat lunch together every day,” he says.

OFF THE LEASH

Since the beginning, Hackett always envisioned Pet Plaza having 15 or 20 locations. After 15 years in business, he’s on his way with promising opportunities to open new locations across Louisiana. He also recently purchased land for a third Petz Plaza outside Baton Rouge, although he’s still finalizing the agreement with the veterinarian they’ll partner with. “That would be a big achievement and hurdle for me to get over, so I’m really excited.” He also dreams of setting his management staff up for success by one day being able to providing them the opportunity open their own Petz Plaza. “That’s something that keeps me up at night, and I feel excited about it, but how do you get there? “We just take one small step at a time.” In the near term, Petz Plaza is working to expand its Perkins Road location to offer day care services and hopes to have the project completed by the end of the year.