Entrepreneur: Mathew Laborde

Photography by Don Kadair

POSITION President and CEO

COMPANY Elifin Realty

ADDRESS 2600 Government St.

WHAT THEY DO Elite financial realty

NEXT GOALS Continue to expand market share and client base

POUNDING THE PAVEMENT

For someone voted “biggest procrastinator” in high school, Mathew Laborde has certainly come a long way. Ten years ago, the founder and owner of Elifin Realty was a lost teenager who refused to pick up a book; until, that is, a caring teacher encouraged him to read up on topics he was passionate about, like business. It was Donald Trump’s “The Art of the Deal” that first peaked his interest in real estate. Taking some sound advice from his uncle and mentor about doing whatever it takes to learn more about the business, Laborde picked up a phone book and began knocking on the doors of commercial real estate offices in Baton Rouge. “Not one of those people called me back or would even take a meeting with me.” Eventually, one firm did give him a chance and by the time he was 19 he was both a full-time student and a full-time real estate agent at Keller Williams Commercial—and he hasn’t slowed down since.

BREAKING NEW GROUND

Since the age of 22, Laborde had been one of the top-producing agents at Beaux Box Commercial Real Estate. By last year, he knew he’d hit the ceiling at the firm and decided to strike out on his own. “In order to really grow and grow with a team and have my own identity, I had to break off.” He calls the launch of Elifin Realty last November a natural progression in his career. But he’s not looking to reinvent the wheel with his new venture. Elifin Realty—a combination of the words “elite” and “financial”—seeks to fill what Laborde considers a void in the local real estate market. “We have a niche working with financial institutions. It’s over 50 percent of our business.” The other half of his business comes from a variety of different investors. “Early in my career I stumbled into starting to work with banks and really hit it off when them because they are about protocol and accountability, and the way I work lent itself really well to working with that type of corporate client.”

A DIFFERENT APPROACH

From his new office on Government Street, Laborde and his three employees are working to establish dominance as a new type of commercial real estate brokerage in Baton Rouge and beyond, using what Laborde calls a more customer-centric approach. “A big difference between Elifin and most typical commercial brokerage firm models in Louisiana is most have an agent-centric model.” The difference, he says, is most other firms are more often focused on attracting a large quantity of agents who work on commission and are less focused on the quality of their agents. At Elifin, agents are salaried, which Laborde says brings a greater level of accountability and a higher quality of customer service. “They are going to get first rate service, no matter who they are dealing with.” So while Elifin may not add as many agents as other brokerage firms, it will focus instead on recruiting the best agents ready to provide the top-notch service.

BUILDING BLOCKS

As Laborde looks ahead to fill what he sees as a major void in quality and service the Louisiana market, he’s is focused on growing market share and his client base to help more businesses and investors flourish. “I just want to build something that I can be proud of at the end of the day.” One of his strategies for doing that is being actively involved in many facets of the Baton Rouge community. His work days start with a flurry of calls, followed by meetings and lunches, and they often finish with board meetings and gathering with professional associations like Forum 35, Theater Baton Rouge, Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Alzheimer Services of the Capital Area, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and more. Laborde says he joins so many organizations because he enjoys working side by side with people on meaningful projects rather than “one-shot networking” that requires schmoozing at events. “I’m all about building meaningful relationships.”