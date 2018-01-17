Entrepreneur: Lathan Alexander

Photography by Don Kadair

POSITION President and owner

COMPANY Alexander’s Highland Market, Murray’s Supermarket

WHAT THEY DO Full service neighborhood grocery store

ADDRESS 18111 Highland Market Dr., Baton Rouge; 44269 La. 429, St. Amant

NEXT GOALS Focus on online ordering, expand the catering business and line of prepared meal offerings, and explore opportunities to expand services

FAMILY MATTERS

Ever since he was a kid, Lathan Alexander’s days have started and ended at his family’s business. A fourth-generation grocer, Alexander describes the business as an “all consuming endeavor” full of early mornings and late nights, seven days a week. Alexander’s family got its start in the business in 1921, when his great-grandfather opened Alexander’s Grocery in St. Amant. In 1977, Alexander’s father took over operations and renamed the store Murray’s Supermarket. With a degree in accounting from LSU, Lathan entered the family business with his two brothers, managing Murray’s and growing a Gonzales automotive parts business purchased by his father in 1986 into six locations across south Louisiana.

CLOSE TO HOME

In 2010, Alexander set his sights on opening a second grocery store. The Highland Road corridor in south Baton Rouge, near the intersection with Interstate 10, was a natural fit. “For the past 30 years, my wife and I have lived in this community, raising our kids here, and we always had the sense that it was underserved.” They broke ground on Alexander’s Highland Market in 2011 and opened in April 2013. “This is a perfect opportunity for us to create a place where people can feel like they have that vintage neighborhood market, and it’s also a way to recapture a sense of what I had growing up.”

FOOD FIRST

For nearly three decades, Alexander has balanced the grocery stores and the auto parts business, building it into a well-established venture. So much so, in fact, that a Houston-based private equity firm acquired the business last June, leaving Alexander with more time to focus on his first love: the community grocery store. Whether he’s stocking shelves, working in the café or bagging groceries, Alexander views his job as a social affair. “Knowing your neighbors helps you serve them better.” His secret to success in a competitive industry: being in tune with the unique culture of the local community.

MORE IN STORE

At Highland Market, Alexander has always put a special an emphasis on local products. The passion of community vendors inspired the popular pop-up farmers markets now held throughout the year in the grocery store’s parking lot. “In many cases, these people are getting the door slammed in their face. We don’t let anything in our farmers market that’s not produced locally.” Now with even more time to focus on the grocery business, Alexander is implementing a more robust online ordering business to include home delivery and curbside pickup, and he’s expanding the grocery’s catering business and prepared meal offerings.