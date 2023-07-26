Brian Kelly says LSU football has established a winning culture

LSU’s baseball and women’s basketball teams both won national championships during the second year in Baton Rouge for head coaches Jay Johnson and Kim Mulkey.

As he enters his second season leading LSU football, Brian Kelly isn’t promising a national title, but he says the team is doing the right things behind the scenes to compete at an elite level.

“We really don’t talk about winning and losing,” Kelly told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today. “How we prepare is all we talk about, and the end result is going to take care of itself.”

Today was the last day of summer workouts for the players, who have about a week off before reporting to camp, Kelly says. Topics he touched on during today’s Rotary luncheon presentation include:

Transfer portal: Kelly says LSU only lost one transfer the coaches really wanted to keep. While the Tigers gained a few key players, including defensive end Ovie Oghoufo and linebacker Omar Speights, he doesn’t want the program to depend on transfers in the future except to “top the tank off” with a few players at certain positions.

Line of scrimmage: With four starters back on the offensive line and highly regarded tackle Maason Smith returning from injury on the defensive line, Kelly expects both units to be strengths.

NIL: “If they feel like they need to be compensated financially, they’re looking at it the wrong way,” he says. “If somebody’s focused on [NIL money], they’re not going to be a very good player.”

Artificial intelligence: He says AI can be useful for crunching data when evaluating prospects.

Rotary membership: Kelly says he has been speaking to Rotary clubs in different parts of the country throughout his career but has never been asked to join until today, and he accepted the invitation.

The season kicks off Sept. 3 in Orlando against Florida State.