End-of-life doulas helping Baton Rouge clients plan for death 

Karla King considers herself to be a healthy person. She’s practiced yoga for 30 years and eats right. She’s involved in the community and has been a longtime volunteer at both the Baton Rouge Gallery and WHYR community radio station. The former performing arts costume designer has pursued new creative outlets in retirement, like painting, learning the bass guitar and making jewelry.

There’s no reason to believe she’ll die anytime soon.

But last year King, 66, hired a “death doula,” a trained professional who helps clients create a plan for their final days. Working alongside physicians, nurses and hospice professionals, an end-of-life doula provides emotional support to those who are dying, helping them think through and document preferences that go beyond last wills and testaments and medical directives.

It’s based on the work of birth doulas, who support families through pregnancy, birth and the postpartum period, a service that has grown in popularity across the country, and in Baton Rouge, since the 1980s.

Death doulas tailor their work to each family’s needs. Their services could include documenting funeral details, identifying where a person wants to be when they die, who they want at their bedside, what stories they might want to record for posterity and any other instructions regarding their death and dying process.

King hired Robin Palmer Blanche, a certified end-of-life doula in Baton Rouge.

It’s a second career for Blanche, a young adult novelist and former movie and television producer who has worked extensively with Lifetime and MTV.

Blanche, who has two elementary-age children, says she was drawn to the end-of-life doula field after a personal health scare in 2021. Blanche was diagnosed with stage one follicular lymphoma, and while the cancer was treatable, the episode made her consider what she would do if her own death was imminent.

“It made me think, ‘If I were to find I had a finite amount of time to live, how would I want to spend it? And what would I want to leave behind to lessen my family’s grief?’” Blanche says.

While it’s still a niche field, death doula numbers have been growing since the pandemic. The National End-of-Life Doula Alliance currently has about 1,300 members across the country. In 2019, it had about 200.

The option to use a death doula is slowly becoming better known, says The Hospice of Baton Rouge Executive Director Catherine Schendel, who recruited New York-based death doula and TED Talk speaker Jane Whitlock to address a palliative care symposium the local nonprofit hosted a few years ago. A big part of a death doula’s work, Schendel says, is providing emotional support through a difficult time, while also helping families remove uncertainty about a dying person’s wishes. Read the full story about the growing field of death doulas from the latest edition of 225 magazine.