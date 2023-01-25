Employees were less engaged in their jobs during 2022

A new survey shows employees were less engaged in the workplace during 2022.

Employee engagement fell to 32% last year from 34% in 2021 and 36% in 2020, Gallup reports.

The survey shows that the biggest contributors to the year-over-year decline were a lack of clarity about expectations, fewer opportunities for development and employees’ increased feeling that their opinions are not being heard, offering a roadmap to help employers improve the engagement of their teams.

To reverse the trend, Gallup suggests employers can embrace a hybrid work model for remote employees, establish on-site days, and actively engage each individual every week to assess their goals, customer interactions and well-being as well as recognizing their accomplishments. Read the full report.