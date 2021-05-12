Employees returning to the office struggling with anxiety

Pandemic-related anxieties are evolving as many Americans ease themselves into the idea of being in close quarters with other people again, even after being vaccinated, reports Axios.

While many workers may be suffering mental distress from more than a year of isolation, other employees simply don’t want to go back to the office. Some workers are struggling to rearrange their routines again and others don’t have that flexibility.

“More and more employers are saying: ‘If you’ve been vaccinated and we have all the safety precautions in place, it’s time to come back to work.’ That’s causing a lot of anxiety,” says Lucy McBride, a primary care physician in Washington, D.C.

Younger workers may be surprisingly skittish about going back into the office, and women especially may face unique stress heading back to the office as they are more likely to shoulder the burden of parenting and household chores.

While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn’t have a federal standard for workforces returning to the office, National Safety Council CEO Lorraine Martin told Axios that employers need to consider everything from how they screen employees coming into the office to their investments in protective equipment and physical changes to their offices, including new ventilation systems. Employers also need to communicate those efforts to their employees, she says.

Along with easing workers anxieties, employers are also faced with an increasing number of employees who prefer remote work. In a survey released earlier this year by the Society for Human Resource Management, fewer than half of U.S. workers said they wanted to go back to the office. In all, 52% said they’d prefer to work from home permanently. Read the full report.