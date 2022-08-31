Employees at smaller companies are more comfortable discussing salaries

Do you think your employees have ever asked each other about how much money they make? The answer could depend on the size of your company, Inc. reports. New data shows that small business employees are more comfortable trading salary and bonus information.

Those employed at small businesses are the least likely to feel that discussions around pay are discouraged at the office, according to the latest LinkedIn Workforce Confidence survey released last week.

The survey, which defines small businesses as less than 200 employees, found that 47% of small business employees felt their workplace would not approve of peers comparing paychecks.

Employees have the right to discuss their wages under the National Labor Relations Act, but that does not always mean it’s easy for people. The larger the workplace, the more likely workers were to report that conversations concerning compensation were taboo.

