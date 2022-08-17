Employee happiness trumps other workplace benefits

A new Indeed-Forrester workplace survey found that 90% of people “believe how we feel at work matters,” and a majority think it’s their employer’s responsibility to create a happy work environment, Axios reports.

Fair pay and flexibility are considered “table stakes,” but are often overstated and not enough by themselves to ensure workplace well-being. To actually achieve happiness, employees need to feel energized by their work, have a sense of belonging, and trust in their employer, according to the survey.

Eighty percent of workers want to see information about employee well-being before accepting a job offer, and 61% believe that in 10 years, workers will not settle for companies that don’t prioritize happiness and well-being.

Happier and more engaged workers can also lead to 23% higher profits and better performance, according to the study. Read the full story.