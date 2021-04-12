Employee benefits are changing in the post-vaccine world

As spring weather and increasing availability of coronavirus vaccinations brighten the horizon, many employers are starting to make plans to bring employees back to the office, at least part time. It’s less a return to normal than an evolution to a new idea of what normal looks like—including rethinking what kinds of perks, benefits and incentives will keep workers engaged and offer employers a competitive advantage in the next era of employment, writes Karla L. Miller of The Washington Post.

In-office meals and game rooms will hold less appeal for those who prefer working from home. Home office stipends may not entice those who miss the hum and camaraderie of a busy office full of other adults. And employers aren’t going to want to throw away more money on benefits that made sense only when long commutes and face time were the default, however popular those benefits may still be.

Take, for example, an employer that stopped offering employees a public transit subsidy after shifting to an all-remote model during the pandemic. Reinstating that subsidy could encourage workers to come back to the office, or, alternatively, the company may need to find a different perk for recruiting workers. Read the full story.