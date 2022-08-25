Emerge announces Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist honorees

This year’s Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist award honorees were announced today by Emerge and will be recognized during a luncheon on Friday, Nov. 18.

The 2022 honorees are:

Maxine Crump

Eric Dexter

Larry Galloway

Cathy Giering

Michelle Hardy

James “Big Brown” Joseph

Jolie LeBlanc

Jeanne McCollister McNeil

Cary Saurage

Diane Tate

“We are honored to host this beloved celebration of volunteer leaders who are making a difference in our community,” says Deanna Whittle, CEO of Emerge.

Since 1971, proceeds from Emerge’s awards luncheon have gone to support the center’s mission of empowering children with autism and individuals with communication challenges to achieve independence through an interdisciplinary therapy program.