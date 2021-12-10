Element by Westin opening in Baton Rouge Health District 

The Baton Rouge Health District is gaining a new hotel option with the opening of Element by Westin, a Marriott brand.

Attracting patients and their families from outside the immediate area to Baton Rouge’s health care corridor has been a goal of local government and industry leaders.

“It’s exciting to have a new product,” says Paul Arrigo, who leads Visit Baton Rouge, adding that health care brings visitors from outside the Capital Region.

The hotel opened Wednesday, according to Marriott, though a customer service representative says the property won’t begin taking reservations until Dec. 22.

The hotel, 8649 Summa Ave., contains 123 guest rooms—60 standard rooms, 29 studio rooms and 34 one-bedroom suites with full kitchens.