Electric utility performance report ranks Louisiana near bottom 

A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation.

The report placed Louisiana at No. 47 based on reliability and environmental impact.

The report by the Illinois-based Citizens Utility Board ranked each state and the District of Columbia for utility reliability, affordability and environmental responsibility using 2020 public data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Census Bureau.

For overall performance across those categories, the top 10—starting with the highest ranked—were Washington, Nevada, the District of Columbia, South Dakota, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, Oregon and Nebraska. The bottom 10—starting with the lowest ranked—were West Virginia, Alaska, Mississippi, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Connecticut. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.