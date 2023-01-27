Effort to offer sports betting at kiosks in bars and restaurants scrapped 

Louisiana’s sports betting industry is booming on mobile apps and in casinos, but the plan to make retail sports wagering kiosks available to local restaurants and bars through the Louisiana Lottery is dead for now, USA Today Network reports.

Louisiana Lottery CEO Rose Hudson says her initial partner for the platform, BetMGM, declined to move forward with setting up the kiosk system, and that she doesn’t have the bandwidth within the lottery to put together the necessary infrastructure.

State lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards passed a bill two years ago to legalize sports betting. The law allowed for the Louisiana Gaming Commission to regulate sports betting in casinos and mobile apps, but left the option to make betting kiosks available on a retail level to restaurants and bars through the Louisiana Lottery.

However, lawmakers are considering putting together a different way to expand the betting to restaurants and bars during the legislative session that begins April 10. Read the full story.