Edwards offers ideas to close Louisiana’s $1B budget gap

Gov. John Bel Edwards outlined his tax proposals today for closing a $1 billion budget gap, offering a list that will form the basis of negotiations with House Republicans who have previously blocked many of his tax ideas.

The Democratic governor is taking a different approach from earlier this year when he directed much of his unsuccessful tax package focus on corporate taxpayers.

The latest recommendations, largely modeled on the suggestions from a nonpartisan study group created by lawmakers, would raise taxes on certain businesses and some middle- and upper-earning taxpayers. The governor said the recommendations would create a more balanced tax policy that would stabilize state finances and offer predictable, long-term revenue streams to pay for government expenses—doing away with temporary taxes in place for the past two years and what he called the “yo-yo effect” of constant budget crises.

