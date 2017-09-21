Edwards concedes he goofed in saying Amazon coming to Louisiana

File photo (AP)

Gov. John Bel Edwards says he misspoke Wednesday, when he said on his monthly radio show, “Ask the Governor,” that Louisiana has landed a regional Amazon distribution center.

In a written statement this afternoon, Edwards says, “In fielding a call from a listener on my radio show this week concerning a possible distribution project in Louisiana, I spoke from memory regarding such a project. While Louisiana has had discussions with Amazon about this project there is presently not a definitive project in the works for the company.”

Baton Rouge developer Richard Preis told Daily Report this morning he was contacted by a site selection consultant in 2016 about a possible location for such a facility, which he later learned was Amazon.

Daily Report has the full story.