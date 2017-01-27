Edwards to call special session, sets up battle over whether to tap Rainy Day Fund

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards testifies before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget. (Sam Karlin)

Gov. John Bel Edwards made his case today for using the state’s so-called Rainy Day Fund and cutting spending to fix an estimated $304 million midyear budget shortfall, warning lawmakers that funding reductions will be “deep” and “painful” no matter what.

Edwards will unveil a specific plan to address the funding gap on Feb. 6, but today reiterated his desire to protect K-12 education, the Department of Corrections and Department of Children and Family Services from budget cuts.

Edwards also said he would call a special session that will take place between Feb. 13 and 23. The governor said he will not propose any new taxes during the session, but added he won’t oppose legislator-generated bills for new or increased fees on some state services.

“It’s an understatement to say there just aren’t any painless options left for us,” Edwards said. “It’s storming …The idea that under these circumstances we wouldn’t use the Rainy Day Fund for its express purpose doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Daily Report has the full story.