Economists point to need for child care in easing labor shortages

In a research note about this morning’s jobs report, the chief economist at consulting firm RSM US did something surprising: Instead of talking about the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes or soft landing for the economy, he made the case for universal child care, Axios reports.

The topic of child care for children under the age of 5 is increasingly an issue for more mainstream economists who are concerned about the prospect of long-term labor shortages in the U.S.

Economists believe that bolstering the country’s child care system would incentivize more mothers of young children to come off the sidelines and into the workforce.

The president of the San Francisco Fed, Mary Daly, also brought up the issue of child care, unprompted, in a conversation with Axios reporters and editors. Read the full story.