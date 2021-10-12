EBR sales tax collections up more than 13% in July compared to July 2020

East Baton Rouge Parish collected about $18.7 million in sales taxes in July, a 13.44% increase over July of last year, according to the latest city-parish report.

Subtracting taxes on vehicle sales, combined city and parish collections still were up 12.4% in July compared to July 2020, reflecting the ongoing recovery from last year’s COVID-19-driven recession.

Combined city and parish collections for the first seven months of this year nearly reached $114 million, up almost 14.2% compared to the same period last year.

In Baton Rouge alone, collections were up almost 12.2% when vehicle sales are not included. Vehicle sales in Baton Rouge continue to be robust compared to last year, with tax collections more than double what was collected in July 2020, driving an overall increase of more than 22% within city limits.

However, vehicle sales outside Baton Rouge fell sharply, down more than 87% in July and nearly 42% over the first seven months of this year compared to 2020. Combined collections outside the city were up a little more than 2% and 7% respectively, the city-parish’s report indicates.