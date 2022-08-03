EBR sales tax collections for May up more than 13% from a year ago

If city-parish sales tax receipts are any indication, higher prices are not holding back East Baton Rouge Parish consumers.

EBR’s sales and use tax collections were up 13.51% in May compared to May 2021, while year-to-date collections were up 14.13%, according to the latest report from city-parish government. That growth rate outpaced the consumer price index, which rose 9.1% during the 12-month period that ended in June, suggesting inflation isn’t the sole driver of increases in local collections.

Tax collections from vehicle sales were down slightly—less than 1%—compared to last May, though still up 1.85% year to date. Auto dealers have reported this summer that used car prices have come down somewhat while supply constraints have limited new vehicle sales.