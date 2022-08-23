EBR sales tax collections for June up 7.5% from a year ago

East Baton Rouge city-parish sales and use tax collections were up 7.5% in June compared to June 2021, while year-to-date collections were up 12.9%, according to the latest report from city-parish government.

The growth in revenue year over year was less in June than the month prior, suggesting that this year’s price increases are impacting consumer spending in Baton Rouge. However, overall sales and use tax collections were still higher in June than in May of this year.

Tax collections from vehicle sales decreased by 13% compared to last June, and are down roughly 1% year to date. Auto dealers have reported that used car prices have come down somewhat this summer but supply constraints are still limiting new vehicle sales.