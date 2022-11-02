EBR anticipates $47M tax collection surplus this year

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration is projecting an overcollection of $46.9 million ahead of general fund projections for this year.

As with cities nationwide, East Baton Rouge Parish finances have seen a boost from federal spending, while inflation has been a blessing and a curse, increasing tax collections and costs. Most of the collection above projections—$37.2 million—is attributed to sales taxes.

Construction in the local manufacturing sector, higher tax collections from gaming revenue and higher permit fees also have boosted revenue, according to the Broome administration’s budget summary.

Other takeaways from the administration’s proposed budget include:

Total spending of about $1.08 billion, including the general fund, debt service, pensions and dedicated taxes, represents a $49.6 million increase from this year.

A general fund budget of about $354.4 million would be nearly $25 million higher than this year. More than half would go to public safety.

About $4.1 million (3.35%) more would go to the pension trust.

An increase of 19.5 full-time equivalent positions, for a total of 4,267.

The administration is proposing using almost $9.6 million from the city-parish fund balance in next year’s budget, while boosting the Budget Stabilization account from 7.5% of planned general fund spending to 10%, or $35.4 million.

Under transportation, the budget includes $33 million for the Green Light Plan and $52.5 million for MovEBR, with about $23.2 million and $9.6 million, respectively, going to service debt.

The Metro Council plans to hold a public hearing about the proposed budget Nov. 9 prior to a vote Dec. 13.