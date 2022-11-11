East Baton Rouge Parish district court struggling to cover public defender costs 

Eleven of Louisiana’s 41 public defender offices did not bring in enough money to cover their costs during the 2020-2021 state budget cycle, providing more evidence that the state’s public defender system is in a financial crisis.

The 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish had the largest cost overruns, spending $243,000 more than its $5.4 million budget, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office released Thursday.

East Baton Rouge Parish has the largest public defender office next to Orleans Parish, which spent $8 million but finished the year with a $1.5 million surplus. New Orleans contributes a substantial amount of local government funding to public defense, unlike many other jurisdictions in Louisiana.

Other parishes with public defenders that could not make payroll include Allen, Beauregard, Catahoula, Concordia, DeSoto, Franklin, East Feliciana, Lafourche, LaSalle, Lincoln, Richland, Sabine, St. John the Baptist, Union, West Carroll and West Feliciana.

Public defenders provide legal representation to people who are poor or otherwise can’t afford an attorney when facing criminal charges. The U.S. Constitution requires the government to provide the service.

The auditor said the state public defender board should require action plans from the local offices running deficits to ensure they don’t continue to spend more money than they have. State public defender Remy Starns pushed back on that suggestion, saying it’s impossible for some offices to avoid deficit spending under the current funding model.

In Louisiana, local public defender revenue comes mostly from fees assessed when a defendant is convicted of a crime or pleads guilty. Traffic tickets make up the bulk of this revenue, but it has been declining for several years.