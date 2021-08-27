East Baton Rouge EMS dealing with ambulance delays

East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services has been dealing with ambulance drop-off delays amid an increase in 9-1-1 activity in recent weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and high patient volumes at area hospitals.

The amount of time it takes an ambulance to drop a patient off at a hospital has increased to a sometimes intolerable level, says Mike Chustz, public information officer for EBR EMS.

Hospitals have been working to get their ambulance units out as fast as they can, he says, but sometimes they don’t have the bed space to take the patients they pick up.

“We’ve had instances where we had units waiting over an hour to drop off a patient,” he says. “No one is to blame but it’s unacceptable.”

This is not just a problem in Baton Rouge or Louisiana, but across the country as wait times for EMS services skyrocket, Axios reports.

From June to July, Chustz says, EBR EMS saw almost a 1000% increase in COVID-related 9-1-1 calls. Many are very sick, he says, but some are nonemergency calls.

“We are still running all regular calls in addition to COVID calls,” he says, “and those call numbers have stayed about the same. But when you take a busy system and add 20-30 COVID calls per day, it gets overwhelming.”

EMS is encouraging people not to call if it is a nonemergency, and Chustz reminds people that EMS does not do COVID-19 tests, does not take people to get tested and does not do COVID-19 infusions, which some see as an alternative to the vaccine.

The stress level and workload has increased dramatically for EMS workers, he says.

“They work 12-hour shifts,” he says, “and 12 hours of nonstop work takes a toll. We’re doing everything we can to honor employees’ days off. In addition to all of this, some medics have been out with COVID. They’re just getting hit from all sides.”