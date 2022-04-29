D’s Garden Center to open new location at former Garden District Nursery site

D’s Garden Center on Pecue Lane will open a second location this summer at the former site of Garden District Nursery on Government Street, owner Darren Duffy says.

Duffy says he’s looking forward to being part of the neighborhood and the mixed-use plans developer Garrison Neill has for the site.

“The concept of being able to go in and dine and shop for plants is unique,” he says. “I’m excited to be part of something like that.”

Duffy says he tries to “make it an experience, not just a shopping run,” which sometimes includes live music, mimosas or a Santa Claus appearance at Christmastime. He says the goal is to open in June.

Neill expects to open The Parker Barber, which currently has locations in New Orleans and Hammond, at the site by mid-May. He says he has plans for a family-friendly food and beverage concept but isn’t ready to reveal the details.

Two additional spaces–one 3,000 square feet and the other about 1,600 square feet–are available. Neill says he hasn’t started advertising the spaces yet and plans to wait until the other businesses are open first, but muses that an ice cream shop might be a good fit.

“I want those [spaces] to be things that are for the neighborhood, so something for the kids would be awesome,” he says.

Gordon Mese owned and operated Garden District Nursery for 34 years before closing it in 2020.